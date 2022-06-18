Beautiful next few days

SATURDAY: A warm and beautiful evening across our area with temperatures in the 70s. Clear skies for the evening and breezy early. Clear skies continuing into the overnight as it turns very pleasant. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A very refreshing night.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with some clouds arriving in the afternoon. Warm and beautiful with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Some clouds for the evening and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 60s. Scattered clouds heading into the overnight and turning very pleasant again with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another very refreshing night.

MONDAY: Some clouds and comfortable to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon and warm. Beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More clouds in the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Plenty of clouds in the evening and overnight. Comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some clouds in the evening with skies turning clear for the overnight. Warm but not muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Some clouds in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up across the area. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with scattered showers and storms. Very warm and muggy overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Warm and muggy to start the day with temperatures in the 70s. A stray shower or storm for the morning. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Hot and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Warm and slightly humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day. Warm and muggy with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A few showers and storms possible throughout the day. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a spotty shower or storm. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

