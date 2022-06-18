Advertisement

Harrisonburg hosts Best.Weekend.Ever downtown

Best.Weekend.Ever Harrisonburg 2022
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Live music, a sip and stroll, and food trucks led hundreds of people to the Friendly City on Saturday. For a second year, a summer festival happened along Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg.

Some came with their kids to enjoy yard games and face painting while others enjoyed a cold drink with friends.

“It’s actually my 21st birthday and I am so grateful because it’s so nice out and there’s so many people and I can enjoy it and walk on the streets,” Tyler Huffman, who was at Best.Weekend.Ever said.

There was a lineup of live music at Court Square and photo-ops galore for all to enjoy.

“I just wanted to come downtown and be out and about,” Madilynn, who was at Best.Weekend.Ever said.

This is the second year Best.Weekend.Ever has taken place in downtown Harrisonburg and it’s supported by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

“I love being around people so me being able to walk around with a bunch of people is so fun, I love it,” Huffman said.

Saturday’s event is a way to get more people down to the heart of the Friendly City while supporting small businesses.

“My favorite part I guess has just been seeing like everyone come together as a community just ave like peace and having a good time and everything its nice,” Madilynn said.

For some, it really was the best weekend ever.

“I’m gonna stick around the entire time it’s my 21st birthday and I’m gonna take it because it’s so nice out,” Huffman said.

