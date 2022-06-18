Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, June 17

Highlights and scores from Valley Baseball League and RCBL games played Friday, June 17.
Highlights and scores from Valley Baseball League and RCBL games played Friday, June 17.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from Valley Baseball League and RCBL games played Friday, June 17.

Valley Baseball League

Strasburg 10, New Market 4

Front Royal 9, Woodstock 5

Charlottesville 10, Harrisonburg 8

Covington 14, Staunton 4

Rockingham County Baseball League

Bridgewater 5, Clover Hill 3

Stuarts Draft 9, Broadway 2

Montezuma 8, New Market 6

McDaniel on track to return for 2022-2023 season
McDaniel on track to return for 2022-2023 season
