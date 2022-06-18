Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from Valley Baseball League and RCBL games played Friday, June 17.
Valley Baseball League
Strasburg 10, New Market 4
Front Royal 9, Woodstock 5
Charlottesville 10, Harrisonburg 8
Covington 14, Staunton 4
Rockingham County Baseball League
Bridgewater 5, Clover Hill 3
Stuarts Draft 9, Broadway 2
Montezuma 8, New Market 6
