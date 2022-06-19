Advertisement

Celebrating Father’s Day in Harrisonburg

Many people were out and about celebrating dads on Sunday.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Families were out and about enjoying lunch and spending time with their dad this Father’s Day in Harrisonburg.

Kids big and small were sharing popcorn, gelato, or drinks with their dads Sunday afternoon.

One local family started their Sunday at church and then spent the rest of the day making stops downtown with their dad. They were off to finish the day playing at home.

“Wwe did church, we went to Bella Luna’s and we just now had some sweets at Bella’s,” Austin said about his day with his dad and family.

Austin and his family were enjoying the weather and exploring downtown Harrisonburg.

”It’s a day that we get to celebrate father’s and it’s awesome that we get to have time with our fathers,” Austin said. “It’s awesome to like have so many places to go and spend time with dad.”

Many restaurants downtown offered brunch specials for Father’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Nortwick taught fifth grade. She is survived by her husband and two children.
Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher
Mineral county tornado warned storm. June 16, 2022
3 confirmed tornadoes east of the Blue Ridge from Thursday evening’s severe storms
The Edson Forest School hopes to open in the fall of 2023. The private school will provide a...
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year
Virginia Senate convenes to discuss vote on Governor Youngkin's budget proposals.
Lawmakers reject restrictions on Medicaid-funded abortions, gas tax holiday
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations take place across the Valley.
Harrisonburg holds second Juneteenth celebration
Ben's Evening Forecast 6-19-22
Ben's Evening Forecast 6-19-22
Ben's Overnight Forecast 6/18/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 6/18/2022
Saturday in Harrisonburg, Church World Services celebrated refugees who found a home in the...
Harrisonburg celebrates World Refugee Day