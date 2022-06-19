Celebrating Father’s Day in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Families were out and about enjoying lunch and spending time with their dad this Father’s Day in Harrisonburg.

Kids big and small were sharing popcorn, gelato, or drinks with their dads Sunday afternoon.

One local family started their Sunday at church and then spent the rest of the day making stops downtown with their dad. They were off to finish the day playing at home.

“Wwe did church, we went to Bella Luna’s and we just now had some sweets at Bella’s,” Austin said about his day with his dad and family.

Austin and his family were enjoying the weather and exploring downtown Harrisonburg.

”It’s a day that we get to celebrate father’s and it’s awesome that we get to have time with our fathers,” Austin said. “It’s awesome to like have so many places to go and spend time with dad.”

Many restaurants downtown offered brunch specials for Father’s Day.

