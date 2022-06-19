Advertisement

Harrisonburg holds second Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth celebrations take place across the Valley.
Juneteenth celebrations take place across the Valley.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday marks the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday.

Monday is the public holiday in Virginia since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year.

However, Sunday Juneteenth celebrations took place across the Valley.

Juneteenth commemorates the freedom of enslaved African Americans.

“The importance of celebrating this holiday to me and just one is our freedom and letting people know who we are, what we’ve been through, and how we are progressing into our future,” Tonya Goodwin, who was at Harrisonburg’s Juneteenth celebration said.

According to a statement put out by the White House, “Juneteenth is a day to reflect on both bondage and freedom -- a day of both pain and purpose.”

Although the Juneteenth holiday dates back to the 1800′s, it just became federally recognized in 2021.

Now that the holiday is more prominent across the country with celebrations happening all over, Tonya Goodwin hopes there are some takeaways from it all.

“Knowledge, love, unity, and a commitment to be together as one,” Goodwin said.

Harrisonburg held its second Juneteenth celebration on West Gay Street Sunday afternoon.

There was live music, food, and black and brown business owners selling their products.

“It looks to me, and it feels to be a great deal of progression and unity and having all of us coming together to serve our community as one,” Goodwin said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Nortwick taught fifth grade. She is survived by her husband and two children.
Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher
Mineral county tornado warned storm. June 16, 2022
3 confirmed tornadoes east of the Blue Ridge from Thursday evening’s severe storms
The Edson Forest School hopes to open in the fall of 2023. The private school will provide a...
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year
Virginia Senate convenes to discuss vote on Governor Youngkin's budget proposals.
Lawmakers reject restrictions on Medicaid-funded abortions, gas tax holiday
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified

Latest News

Families were out and about enjoying lunch and spending time with their dad this Father’s Day...
Celebrating Father’s Day in Harrisonburg
Ben's Evening Forecast 6-19-22
Ben's Evening Forecast 6-19-22
Ben's Overnight Forecast 6/18/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 6/18/2022
Saturday in Harrisonburg, Church World Services celebrated refugees who found a home in the...
Harrisonburg celebrates World Refugee Day