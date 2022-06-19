Harrisonburg holds second Juneteenth celebration

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday marks the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday.

Monday is the public holiday in Virginia since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year.

However, Sunday Juneteenth celebrations took place across the Valley.

Juneteenth commemorates the freedom of enslaved African Americans.

“The importance of celebrating this holiday to me and just one is our freedom and letting people know who we are, what we’ve been through, and how we are progressing into our future,” Tonya Goodwin, who was at Harrisonburg’s Juneteenth celebration said.

According to a statement put out by the White House, “Juneteenth is a day to reflect on both bondage and freedom -- a day of both pain and purpose.”

Although the Juneteenth holiday dates back to the 1800′s, it just became federally recognized in 2021.

Now that the holiday is more prominent across the country with celebrations happening all over, Tonya Goodwin hopes there are some takeaways from it all.

“Knowledge, love, unity, and a commitment to be together as one,” Goodwin said.

Harrisonburg held its second Juneteenth celebration on West Gay Street Sunday afternoon.

There was live music, food, and black and brown business owners selling their products.

“It looks to me, and it feels to be a great deal of progression and unity and having all of us coming together to serve our community as one,” Goodwin said.

