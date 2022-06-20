Advertisement

1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison

Authorities say they “walked away” from the complex early Saturday, June 18
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell on Saturday, June 18.(FCC Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - One inmate that left a satellite prison camp in Prince George County turned himself in. The three other inmates are still missing.

On Saturday, June 18, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officials with the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Petersburg said Corey Branch, Tavares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw “walked away” in the early hours of the morning.

Graham, 44, turned himself in Sunday, June 19, and returned to the facility. He was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, as well as possession of a firearm.

Branch, 41, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′8″, weighing approximately 200 lbs. He was sentenced to 13 years on charges of fentanyl distribution and felony firearm possession charges.

Willis, 30, is described as a black man with brown eyes, 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs. He was sentenced to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes, 5′8′ tall, weighing approximately 167 lbs. He was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

According to a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service, each inmate could have up to five more years behind bars because of the escape charge.

Anyone with information about these men should contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

