The Alzheimer’s Association holds The Longest Day fundraiser on Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday is the summer solstice, marking the longest day of the year.

The Alzheimer’s Association is using the nearly 15 hours of daylight expected to “outshine the darkness” of Alzheimer’s in its signature fundraising campaign.

“We’re inspired by all this light to outshine the darkness of Alzheimer’s year-round,” Emily Rosenberger, constituent events manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, said.

The fundraiser which happens year-round goes to research for Alzheimer’s.

”Learning about Alzheimer’s, promoting this conversation, helps with early detection, it helps people recognize symptoms earlier, they know a little bit more of what to expect so unfortunately if that diagnosis happens to them or their loved ones, they’ll know what to do after that fact,” Rosenberger said.

Since 2014 the Alzheimer’s Association dedicated the month of June to Alzheimer’s and brain awareness.

”It’s just an extra way for us to uplift conversation about Alzheimer’s about the brain, other forms of dementia, the caregiving process and really shine light on these diseases and bring extra attention and continue the conversation while combatting the stigma surrounding these diseases,” Rosenberger said.

Tuesday, fundraisers like walks and Twitch games will be happening across Virginia to raise money for research.

“Every year is different, this year we’re looking forward to... we have a participant down in Appomattox who will be running roughly 16 miles in honor of those 16 hours of daylight that occur,” Rosenberger said.

There are also a number of restaurants and breweries participating and donating proceeds to The Longest Day and The Alzheimer’s Association.

“There are free resources available through support groups, educational programs, care consultations on a local basis, 24/7 helpline support,” Rosenberger said.

If you would like to see where fundraisers for The Longest Day are taking place around the Valley or if you would just like to donate, you can visit alz.org.

The 24/7 helpline number is 1-800-272-3900.

