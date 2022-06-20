Advertisement

Coolest Pet Contest raises money for SAW Tutoring Network

The Coolest Pet Contest raises money for the SAW Tutoring Network.
By Chelsea Church and Julian Bussells
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The past two years have been very challenging for families and children, especially when it comes to education. That’s why the Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club used its Coolest Pet Contest to help raise money for the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Tutoring Network.

Dexter was voted the Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley. He wore his best smile to the award ceremony even though he had to leave his home to claim his new title.

“He would prefer to be on his favorite couch, on top of his pillows, sleeping or staring at the neighbors,” Joey Lambert, Dexter’s human said.

A dog named Ricochet came in second place, followed by an alpaca named George Clooney.

Thanks to the 49 entries of amazing pets, the votes they received, and a matching grant from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, the contest was able to raise $10,000 for the SAW Tutoring Network. It’s a free program for students K-12 that was started during the pandemic.

“We saw students slowing down with their academic progress. The lack of time in the classroom had a major impact on that, but also families were under a lot of stress,” Sarah Mendoca, founder of the SAW Tutoring Network, said.

Volunteer tutors meet with students virtually to help with homework, test prep and skills needed to be successful academically. Even when students returned to the classroom, there was still a need for the tutoring network.

“Students had still kind of lost ground, and we saw they wanted to keep coming because they realized the value of having that individualized attention that our tutors can give,” Mendoca explained.

Right now, the tutoring network serves the entire SAW area by working out of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA. The nonprofit says it’s looking forward to using this money to find new ways to engage with the community to ultimately be able to help more kids.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured...
1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say
Van Nortwick taught fifth grade. She is survived by her husband and two children.
Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher
Mineral county tornado warned storm. June 16, 2022
3 confirmed tornadoes east of the Blue Ridge from Thursday evening’s severe storms
Keelyn Codynah, Robert Keating, David Newton and Juan Benavidez III
3 sentenced in dismemberment of slain Virginia teenager
This is the second year Best.Weekend.Ever has taken place in downtown Harrisonburg and it’s...
Harrisonburg hosts Best.Weekend.Ever downtown

Latest News

Black Bear cub patient looks into the camera.
Wildlife Center of Virginia treats record-setting 90,000 wild animals
Black Bear cub patient looks into the camera.
Wildlife Center milestone
Bridge maintenance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way will begin Tuesday, June 21, as part of the...
Maintenance for Martin Luther King Jr. Way bridge starts Tuesday
The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) House sign in Waynesboro.
WARM in need of supplies: How you can help