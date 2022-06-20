Heat makes a return

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds into the evening and pleasant. In the 60s after sunset. A stray shower for the Alleghenies, elsewhere dry. Comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds to start the day and comfortable with temperatures rising into the 70s. Then sun in the afternoon and hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some clouds in the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. Skies turning clear for the overnight. Warm but not muggy just yet with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. More clouds arriving in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up across the area. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with scattered showers and storms. Warm and muggy overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Warm and muggy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A stray shower or storm for the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with a few showers and storms especially before midnight. Coverage turning spotty after midnight. Warm and slightly humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day. Warm and slightly humid with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds in the afternoon and a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening, turning partly cloudy overnight. Warm and slightly humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds throughout the day and very warm with a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Slightly humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with a stray shower or storm. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A few clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Another very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms for the day. Staying warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s and warm overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.