Advertisement

Maintenance for Martin Luther King Jr. Way bridge starts Tuesday

Bridge maintenance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way will begin Tuesday, June 21, as part of the...
Bridge maintenance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way will begin Tuesday, June 21, as part of the City’s bridge rehabilitation projects.(City of Harrisonburg)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridge maintenance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way will begin Tuesday, June 21, as part of the City’s bridge rehabilitation projects.

The work is part of routine maintenance to ensure safe bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The work will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between South High Street and South Main Street.

Impacted roads will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect intermittent lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured...
1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say
Van Nortwick taught fifth grade. She is survived by her husband and two children.
Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher
Mineral county tornado warned storm. June 16, 2022
3 confirmed tornadoes east of the Blue Ridge from Thursday evening’s severe storms
Keelyn Codynah, Robert Keating, David Newton and Juan Benavidez III
3 sentenced in dismemberment of slain Virginia teenager
This is the second year Best.Weekend.Ever has taken place in downtown Harrisonburg and it’s...
Harrisonburg hosts Best.Weekend.Ever downtown

Latest News

Black Bear cub patient looks into the camera.
Wildlife Center of Virginia treats record-setting 90,000 wild animals
Black Bear cub patient looks into the camera.
Wildlife Center milestone
Dexter wins Coolest Pet Contest to raise money for SAW Tutoring Network.
Coolest Pet Contest raises money for SAW Tutoring Network
The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) House sign in Waynesboro.
WARM in need of supplies: How you can help