Valley golfers share their passion for the sport

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the world’s best golfers competed in the final round of the U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The tournament came down to one final putt and 27-year-old Matt Fitzgerald claimed his first major title.

Local golfers have the chance to play as well. At Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg, people of all ages spend time refining their swings and improving their skills on the sprawling greens.

Valley golfers shared why the sport is rewarding, regardless of skill level.

“If you don’t learn how to control your emotions, you might as well put the clubs away,” said long-time Harrisonburg player Mike Radakovic.

For fellow veteran golfer Preston Hicks, his enjoyment of the sport outweighs the final scorecard.

“There’s something about this game, you can be bad out there and still have a good time. I’ve enjoyed it ever since I started playing,” said Hicks.

Bill Wightman often plays golf with his son, Liam. The sport allows them to spend time together while setting individual goals on the greens.

“You’re working on your own abilities and improving while sharing the experience with other people,” said Bill.

“It’s comforting to be outside in nature,” added Liam. “I’m breaking down my swing and learning to stay focused and calm.”

For the next generation of golfers in the Valley, the sport offers a chance to learn valuable skills while enjoying the serenity of the course.

“If you can teach a kid to be a voracious reader, talker, and golfer, you’ve got it made,” said Radakovic. “Golf teaches big-time life lessons.”

Heritage Oaks Golf Course offers golf lessons as well as playing leagues. More information about the greens can be found here.

