WARM in need of supplies: How you can help

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -WARM, or Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, has a total of 75 guests across its two sites. The organization has been providing non-congregate shelter since the beginning of the pandemic.

With rising temperatures, WARM leaders are calling on community members to fill urgent supply needs.

“Anybody that can donate, water snacks, 1035 Fairfax Avenue in Waynesboro Virginia is our Ruth Warm House that is where our administrative offices are too. They can dropped off between the hours of 9 and 3 p.m., " Rob Belle, the shelter’s manager, said.

Belle says the immediate need with recent high temperatures, is the water. They also need snacks.

You can order from the organization’s Amazon Wish List for the supplies to be shipped directly to them.

“We are blessed with an amazing community here locally and if it were not for the community, WARM would not exist. It takes a community to do this. I just want to thank the community for all that they have done thus far and for what they will continue to do,” Belle added.

If you are interested in learning more about how to donate or volunteer, visit WARMWAYNESBORO.ORG

