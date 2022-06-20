Wellness center promotes staying mindful in the summer months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the summer offers downtime for many people, it is still important to check in with mental health.

Cyanwood Natural Lifestyles Center offers a variety of services to help the community stay cool in the warm weather. Co-owners Jennifer Tullo and Stephanie Shaw offer herbal products along with local and sustainable goods. They also teach yoga and mindfulness classes.

Tullo’s husband, Greg, is also a veteran mindfulness instructor who emphasized the value of practicing mindful movement throughout the summer months.

“Even though our work lives have calmed down, there’s a lot of other noise going on in the world,” said Greg. “It’s very important to slow down, organize our thoughts, and learn to respond rather than react.”

The center also provides in-home consultations and lifestyle coaching. People have the chance to customize group events and choose a wellness theme for the occasion.

More information on Cyanwood summer services can be found here.

