450K+ Virginia children under 5-years-old now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After getting approval from the FDA and CDC, children 6 months and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Virginia Health Department, shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for those under the age of five began arriving Monday, and shipments will continue to arrive throughout the week. The state estimates there are about 455,000 children in the state are eligible for a vaccine.

“At this time, we expect to have enough vaccines in the commonwealth to meet the initial demand, and supply will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks,” Jordi Shelton, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

Pfizer’s vaccine, for those six months through four-years-old, is a three-dose series with the first two doses administered three weeks apart and a third dose at least two months after the second dose.

The Moderna vaccine, for those six months through five-years-old, is a two-dose series administered 4 weeks apart.

“Among children one to four years of age, COVID-19 is the fifth most common cause of death between 2020 and 2022. During the omicron surge, so the most recent surge of COVID that we saw, COVID -19 associated hospitalizations among children six months to four years have similar or increased severity compared to older children and adolescents.”

Shelton encourages parents and guardians of newly-eligible children to talk to their healthcare provider about which vaccine is best for them. She said children can get the vaccine at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacies, and local health departments.

In June, all of the CSHD vaccine clinics will be held on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department and the Waynesboro Health Department.

Between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a staff lunch where no appointments will be available. Walk-ins are available, but you can secure your spot here.

CVS will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to this age group at some of its locations to kids as young as 18-months-old starting on Tuesday. Walgreens made a similar announcement, but children have to be at least three-years-old to get it there.

You can go to vaccinate.virginia.gov for more information on where to get a shot.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.