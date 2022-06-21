Crossroads Cafe and Catering pledges weekly meals for local shelter

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - According to a 2019 report from the national nonprofit ReFED, there was around $11.5B worth of food waste in the state of Virginia. Restaurants accounted for nearly half of that amount, contributing $6.23B in food waste.

Crossroads Cafe and Catering is doing its part locally to combat this issue, as well as feed those in need through a pledge of weekly meals each Sunday to Valley Open Doors in Harrisonburg.

Owner Nicole Bennington-Horton says they’re glad to do their part to help prevent excess food waste and combat food insecurity in the Valley.

“There’s always extra food or you make too much or somebody doesn’t show up for an order. I hate to think about food being thrown away, and we like to give to other shelters also whenever there is extra food,” she said.

Bennington-Horton also says she challenges other local businesses to pledge meals. Valley Open Doors houses between 50-60 guests each night at its D-Hub Shelter on Duke Drive.

