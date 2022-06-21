Advertisement

CSHD Offering Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years

Families will have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19...
Families will have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years will be available at locations throughout the Central Shenandoah Health District beginning this week, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Because the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and local health departments have been planning for the expansion of vaccine eligibility and availability, families will have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination sites may include:

● Pediatric offices

● Family practice offices

● Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)

● Retail pharmacies for children aged 3 years and older

● Local Health Departments

Those wishing to get their children vaccinated should contact their children’s health care provider to see if they are offering these vaccines.

Select Central Shenandoah health department offices will also be providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 6 months to 5 years each week on Mondays.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to make an appointment, or call the hotline at 855-949-8378, open for calls Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Everyone 6 months and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Central Shenandoah Health District encourages all Virginians to get their vaccination if they haven’t already done so.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.

