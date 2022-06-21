Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council has fired the town manager.
At its meeting Monday, council voted 4-2 to fire Greg Lunsford. He’s been on the job for two years.
In a statement to WHSV, Mayor Josh Gooden said Elkton was fortunate that Lunsford was involved with the town.
“He was a strong leader who cared deeply about our community and town residents. I am sad to see this decision being made by these four council members. I am proud of council members Rick Workman and Heidi Zander for their support of all town staff and our former Town Manager.”
