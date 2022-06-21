Advertisement

Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager

The Elkton town council had a packed agenda for its Monday night meeting, among the items...
The Elkton town council had a packed agenda for its Monday night meeting, among the items considered were an agreement to bring more high speed internet to residents and a major infrastructure project.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council has fired the town manager.

At its meeting Monday, council voted 4-2 to fire Greg Lunsford. He’s been on the job for two years.

In a statement to WHSV, Mayor Josh Gooden said Elkton was fortunate that Lunsford was involved with the town.

“He was a strong leader who cared deeply about our community and town residents. I am sad to see this decision being made by these four council members. I am proud of council members Rick Workman and Heidi Zander for their support of all town staff and our former Town Manager.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Staunton man charged with murder of 2 year old
Photos and videos of the thousands of dead cattle gained traction online, and some believe...
Valley farmer says no conspiracy played a role in mass cattle deaths in Kansas
Police said a shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured...
1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say
A recent study found Americans are worse tippers than before the start of the pandemic.
‘You’re taking wages away from people like me’: Local server asks people dining out to tip
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison

Latest News

Voting in Virginia: Then and now
Voting in Virginia: Then and now
Morning Weather Forecast June 21
Morning Weather Forecast June 21
Birthdays and Anniversaries - June 21
Birthdays and Anniversaries - June 21
Valley Baseball League highlights (June 20, 2022)
Valley Baseball League highlights (June 20, 2022)