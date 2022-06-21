July 4 travel expected to set records

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - July 4th weekend is a big travel weekend, and despite high gas prices, AAA predicts air and car travel will likely break records.

Across the country, 48 million people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said even though gas price records have been set and broken several times recently, car travel will likely be more popular than ever.

“We have seen some very big disruptions that have caused delays and cancellations at airports week in and week out. That could have been a factor in many saying, ‘You know what? It’s a long drive, but I think I’m going to drive instead of flying,’ because of those concerns,” said Dean.

Dean said 42 million people nationally are expected to hit the roads for the holiday, which is up half a percentage point from last year and more than a full point over 2019.

“I think a lot of it is coming out after two years of a pandemic. People want to get back to what they were doing pre-pandemic, and I think, yeah, they’re recognizing gas prices are high, but they still want to get back to doing the things that are important to them,” he said.

Dean said Thursday, June 30 will be the busiest day on the roads, and Friday, July 1 will be busiest for air travel. Monday, July 4 is predicted to be the lightest travel day.

