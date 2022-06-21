Advertisement

Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Maureen Mespell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man’s car was hit by a train after it got stuck on a set of tracks in Indiana Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

WPTA reports an 18-year-old driving the car told police his GPS directed him to drive onto the tracks, so he did and got stuck.

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The man’s car was not drivable after the crash and was towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train continued on its way.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old
Photos and videos of the thousands of dead cattle gained traction online, and some believe...
Valley farmer says no conspiracy played a role in mass cattle deaths in Kansas
A recent study found Americans are worse tippers than before the start of the pandemic.
‘You’re taking wages away from people like me’: Local server asks people dining out to tip
Police said a shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured...
1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
A Colorado veteran rescues an abandoned dog and gives him a new mission to help other vets.
A NEW LEASH ON LIFE: Abandoned pitbull to become service dog
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
Staunton City Council File
Who will you see on Staunton’s ballot in November?