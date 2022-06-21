Advertisement

Staunton man charged with murder of 2 year old

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, police in Staunton arrested and charged Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton with second-degree murder.

The Staunton Police Department is investigating the death of a two-year-old child that occurred on June 18 at a home on the north side of the city.

Hoover is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 322-2017.

