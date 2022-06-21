Advertisement

UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations

UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its safe-sleep guidelines to help prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

The lead author of the recommendations is Doctor Rachel Moon with the UVA Children’s Hospital.

“It took a village to write this report, it takes a village to raise every single baby,” Dr. Moon said. “I think that that we are hopeful that that we can start to see a decline in the rate of these deaths.”

Dr. Moon says babies should be resting flat in a crib with no bumper pads. She says it is harder for them to keep their airways straight if they are on a slant. She also recommends breastfeeding and using a pacifier. She says couches, sofas and stuffed armchairs are the worst place for an infant.

Dr. Moon says they have not seen a decline in the rats of SIDS in more than 20 years, and they hope these new tips will finally help.

