VSP investigating fatal crash in Clarke County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 12:12 p.m. along the 15300 block of Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Hwy).

A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on a private drive when its brakes failed, causing the Jeep to enter Route 340 and collide with a southbound 2001 Mack truck. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn. The Mack truck then caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep, 31-year-old Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.  She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mack truck, 66-year-old Lewis E. Thompson of Grottoes, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Mack truck was hauling cement. The crash remains under investigation.

