Who will you see on Staunton’s ballot in November?

Staunton City Council File
Staunton City Council File(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, June 21 is the last day to register to run for Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board.

City voters elect board members at large, and a mayor is chosen by the council. The city manager is hired by that group.

“The City of Staunton utilizes the council-manager form of local government, which is the standard structure used across the U.S. The city of Staunton created the council-manager form of government in 1908,” said City Communications Manager Michelle Bixler.

Council and school board elections are staggered, so not every member is up for re-election.

“Staunton’s council is comprised of 7 members who are elected for four-year terms by the city voters. There are three seats opening this year,” said Bixler.

Of the council’s seven members, there are three people who have served four-year terms: Councilors Carolyn Dull, Brenda Mead and Terry Holmes. None of them are seeking re-election.

Similarly, only some of the school board will be up for re-election. The incumbents, Christine Poulson, Kenneth Venable and Amy Wratchford, are not seeking re-election.

“For both city council and for the school board, those elected officials, they focus on big picture goals, such as community growth or sustainability. In the school district’s case, the school district’s growth and its sustainability,” said Bixler.

Staunton City Council has six candidates: Brad D. Arrowood, Alice Woods, Michele D. Edwards, Erik D. Curren, Yvonne R. Wilson, and Ted Lawhorn.

As for Staunton School Board, Stephanie Mason, Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma C. Bryant, Kristin M. Siegel, John T. Wilson, and Lisa Blackburn Hatter are running.

WHSV was able to find candidate Facebook pages for some of those listed above. Click the link in their name to visit the respective page.

