Cold front drops humidity for end of the week

WEDNESDAY: More clouds arriving in the afternoon with a few afternoon storms. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Then scattered storms or at least a wave of storms closer to and after 6pm. A few on the strong side with locally heavy rain. A severe storm can’t be ruled out. Drying out after midnight as a cold front gets ready to cross. Warm with overnight lows falling into the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly muggy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Not humid for the rest of the day with more sun, warm with highs in the mid 80s. A few clouds for the evening and staying very comfortable, dropping into the 70s. Pleasant overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a comfortable start rising into the 60s. Warm but not humid with temperatures rising into the 80s. Sunshine for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening, turning partly cloudy overnight. Warm and comfortable with overnight lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds throughout the day and very warm with a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with a stray shower or storm. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A few clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Another very warm day with highs in the low 90s and more clouds than sun. A few afternoon storms and humid. Staying warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Considerable cloudiness to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Staying rather cloudy for the day with a few peeks of sun and very warm, humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Staying mostly cloudy for the day with a few peeks of sun and feeling very warm with highs around 80. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low 60s.

