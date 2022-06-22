Elkton’s town manager and councilor out, town hall and community center closed

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton is seeing a number of changes to its day-to-day operations.

On Tuesday, we learned the town council voted 4-2 to fire Town Manager Greg Lunsford. WHSV requested more information on the circumstances of his exit from the role, but as it’s a personnel issue, no one was able to provide more details.

The town manager oversees the day-to-day operation of the town. Lunsford started in the position in 2020.

For now, the town hall and the community center will be closed to the public. Right now, their reopening date is flexible. On Elkton’s Facebook page, they provide the following guidance:

“You may utilize the drop box, pay at First Bank via a check, online at www.payelktonva.com, or over the phone at 1 (844) 269-2736. If you are needing assistance beyond that, please call (540) 298-1951.”

Mayor Josh Gooden said the buildings are closed to allow staff to adapt to the changes.

“Town offices and the community center will be closed, just to give them time to at least reflect on the decision that was made and help them process that and allow them time to continue to perform their daily duties without having any outside influences coming in while they’re trying to process everything as well as just perform their daily tasks,” said Gooden.

On the Elkton Area Community Center’s Facebook page, they said memberships will go on hold. Town offices will open Friday, and the community center is set to open Monday.

Gooden said Town Councilor Heidi Zander has resigned. She was set to leave the role at the end of July, but she’s chosen to make her resignation effective immediately.

“Due to the circumstances caused by the meeting on Monday, she decided to make her resignation effective immediately,” said Gooden.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest.

