Advertisement

Elkton’s town manager and councilor out, town hall and community center closed

The Town of Elkton is seeing a number of changes to its day-to-day operations.
The Town of Elkton is seeing a number of changes to its day-to-day operations.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton is seeing a number of changes to its day-to-day operations.

On Tuesday, we learned the town council voted 4-2 to fire Town Manager Greg Lunsford. WHSV requested more information on the circumstances of his exit from the role, but as it’s a personnel issue, no one was able to provide more details.

The town manager oversees the day-to-day operation of the town. Lunsford started in the position in 2020.

For now, the town hall and the community center will be closed to the public. Right now, their reopening date is flexible. On Elkton’s Facebook page, they provide the following guidance:

“You may utilize the drop box, pay at First Bank via a check, online at www.payelktonva.com, or over the phone at 1 (844) 269-2736. If you are needing assistance beyond that, please call (540) 298-1951.”

Mayor Josh Gooden said the buildings are closed to allow staff to adapt to the changes.

“Town offices and the community center will be closed, just to give them time to at least reflect on the decision that was made and help them process that and allow them time to continue to perform their daily duties without having any outside influences coming in while they’re trying to process everything as well as just perform their daily tasks,” said Gooden.

On the Elkton Area Community Center’s Facebook page, they said memberships will go on hold. Town offices will open Friday, and the community center is set to open Monday.

Gooden said Town Councilor Heidi Zander has resigned. She was set to leave the role at the end of July, but she’s chosen to make her resignation effective immediately.

“Due to the circumstances caused by the meeting on Monday, she decided to make her resignation effective immediately,” said Gooden.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old
Photos and videos of the thousands of dead cattle gained traction online, and some believe...
Valley farmer says no conspiracy played a role in mass cattle deaths in Kansas
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A recent study found Americans are worse tippers than before the start of the pandemic.
‘You’re taking wages away from people like me’: Local server asks people dining out to tip
The Elkton town council had a packed agenda for its Monday night meeting, among the items...
Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,592 Wednesday
Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase