Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach

Derrick Evans
Derrick Evans(Gray DC)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of Delegates member accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach and riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison, NBC News reports.

Derrick Evans, a Republican, represented Wayne County in the House of Delegates.

He had pleaded guilty in March to one count of civil disorder in connection with the activity at the U.S. Capitol.

Among multiple charges Evans originally had faced were violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot

