Harrisonburg Public Works celebrates Pollinator Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Whether it’s a bumblebee or a butterfly, or simply the plants they land on, Harrisonburg City Public Works is working this week to educate all ages about pollinators.

June 20 through 26 is National Pollinator Week and is dedicated to activities to boost local populations like garden tours, building pollinator hotels, or planting.

Throughout the week in Harrisonburg, walking tours as well as the opportunity for community members to take home their own pollinator plants are taking place. Public Works says whether it’s a meadow or a few feet in a median, these spaces are vital to helping animal pollinators do their jobs, as well as hit the goal of making Harrisonburg a pollinator corridor.

“Most of them are migratory so they need a lot of energy on their way to wherever they’re going. So it’s nice for them to be able to come through here and long-lasting flowers to have that energy to keep the trek going wherever they’re going,” City Landscape Supervisor Mike Hott said.

The Pollinator Program plants about 6,000 plants each year in parks and medians throughout the city. Hott says this keeps the animal pollinators around and road and mowing crews safe.

To see the calendar of Pollinator Week events, click here.

