Recruiting ramps up for Spotswood’s Khalil

Recruiting ramps up for Spotswood's Zoli Khalil
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Zoli Khalil is one of the top high school girls basketball players in Virginia.

The Spotswood rising senior had a breakout junior campaign this past season when she was named VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. She has followed up her prep performance with a strong showing this spring and summer in AAU basketball, which has led to multiple NCAA Division I offers for Khalil.

“It’s big for me personally but also for just like the area,” said Khalil. “It’s just like really big for people around me too.”

Khalil says she has earned nearly 20 offers so far, with many coming in the weeks and months following her recent high school season. James Madison, Elon, George Mason, UNCW, William & Mary, and St. Bonaventure are just a few of the programs that have extended offers to the Spotswood star, who is now gearing up for a busy month of July on the AAU circuit where she hopes to earn the attention of Power Five programs.

“After July, after all that’s done, I will probably like settle down,” said Khalil. “Either take some (unofficial visits) if I need to and then just plan my officials and then probably commit somewhere (in) September.”

