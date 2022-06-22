Advertisement

Special Olympics Virginia president retires after 36 years with nonprofit

Special Olympics Virginia President Rick Jeffrey will be retiring after 36 years with the...
Special Olympics Virginia President Rick Jeffrey will be retiring after 36 years with the organization.(Special Olympics Virginia)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Special Olympics Virginia President Rick Jeffrey will be retiring after 36 years with the organization.

Under his leadership, Special Olympics Virginia had the most Unified Champion schools of any program in the country. Jeffrey also established the first high-performance tournament in the nation featuring Special Olympics tennis players.

“People with intellectual disabilities are important,” said Jeffrey. “They are people of value who can teach us things.”

Jeffrey, who spent 22 years leading the nonprofit, helped grow the program by including staple events such as Polar Plunge and Plane Pull. He also served as the United States Leadership Council (USLC) Sports Committee Chair.

Jeffrey says Special Olympics Virginia emphasizes principles of respect, inclusion, and unity.

“We are creating a model for the way the world should be, rich and understanding with no judgment,” he added. “We try to live those values every day.”

This year, Special Olympics Virginia sent 55 athletes to the Special Olympics USA Games held in Orlando, Florida.

More information on Special Olympics Virginia, including ways to get involved, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old
Photos and videos of the thousands of dead cattle gained traction online, and some believe...
Valley farmer says no conspiracy played a role in mass cattle deaths in Kansas
A recent study found Americans are worse tippers than before the start of the pandemic.
‘You’re taking wages away from people like me’: Local server asks people dining out to tip
Police said a shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured...
1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say
The Elkton town council had a packed agenda for its Monday night meeting, among the items...
Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager

Latest News

Ben Cline has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional...
Incumbent Ben Cline wins 6th district in Republican primary
Sun Belt Conference Preview: Marshall
Sun Belt Conference Preview: Marshall
July 4 travel expected to set records
July 4 travel expected to set records
Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager
Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager