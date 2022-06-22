Special Olympics Virginia president retires after 36 years with nonprofit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Special Olympics Virginia President Rick Jeffrey will be retiring after 36 years with the organization.

Under his leadership, Special Olympics Virginia had the most Unified Champion schools of any program in the country. Jeffrey also established the first high-performance tournament in the nation featuring Special Olympics tennis players.

“People with intellectual disabilities are important,” said Jeffrey. “They are people of value who can teach us things.”

Jeffrey, who spent 22 years leading the nonprofit, helped grow the program by including staple events such as Polar Plunge and Plane Pull. He also served as the United States Leadership Council (USLC) Sports Committee Chair.

Jeffrey says Special Olympics Virginia emphasizes principles of respect, inclusion, and unity.

“We are creating a model for the way the world should be, rich and understanding with no judgment,” he added. “We try to live those values every day.”

This year, Special Olympics Virginia sent 55 athletes to the Special Olympics USA Games held in Orlando, Florida.

More information on Special Olympics Virginia, including ways to get involved, can be found here.

