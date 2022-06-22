Advertisement

Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 1, it will be easier to get medical marijuana in the commonwealth.

Patients will no longer need a Virginia medical marijuana card at state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. The only thing they will need is a medical cannabis certificate from a licensed doctor.

The hope is to speed up the process that can take months or more. Patients will be able to go right from the doctor to the dispensary.

