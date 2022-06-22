Turner steps down as Broadway baseball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tim Turner has stepped down as Broadway High School baseball head coach.

Turner led the Gobblers to a 76-48 record over seven seasons as head coach. Broadway won a Valley District regular-season and tournament championship while making three regional tournament appearances during his tenure. The school announced his decision to step down with a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The search for Turner’s replacement will begin immediately, according to Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter.

