Turner steps down as Broadway baseball coach

Tim Turner has stepped down as Broadway High School baseball head coach.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tim Turner has stepped down as Broadway High School baseball head coach.

Turner led the Gobblers to a 76-48 record over seven seasons as head coach. Broadway won a Valley District regular-season and tournament championship while making three regional tournament appearances during his tenure. The school announced his decision to step down with a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The search for Turner’s replacement will begin immediately, according to Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter.

