Advertisement

Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door

A woman in Kentucky was startled when a 3-foot snake was hanging out in the wreath on her front door. (Source: WPSD, MARA JO THOMAS, CNN)
By Jasmine Youngblood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ky. (WPSD) – A woman in Kentucky was startled when a 3-foot snake was hanging out in a decoration on her front door.

“It bit me before I ever saw it, but I knew instantly that it did bite me,” Mara Jo Thomas explained.

Thomas raced to the hospital because she didn’t know if it was venomous.

Sgt. Daniel Richardson with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the probability of getting bitten by a venomous snake in western Kentucky is unlikely.

He said it is common for snakes to find somewhere cool to hide to beat the heat.

“It would be hard to keep them away, but you can limit the places they have access to. They’ll find lots of places that you wouldn’t expect them to be in this kind of heat,” Richardson explained.

Thomas said she’s removing the decorations from her front door and will pay extra close attention when she goes outside.

“I’m definitely going to take a double look before I walk outside,” Thomas said.

She posted a photo of the snake on social media, and many people said they believe the reptile was likely a chicken snake.

Copyright 2022 WPSD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old
Photos and videos of the thousands of dead cattle gained traction online, and some believe...
Valley farmer says no conspiracy played a role in mass cattle deaths in Kansas
A recent study found Americans are worse tippers than before the start of the pandemic.
‘You’re taking wages away from people like me’: Local server asks people dining out to tip
The Elkton town council had a packed agenda for its Monday night meeting, among the items...
Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager
he crash occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 12:12 p.m. along the 15300 block of Route 340...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Clarke County

Latest News

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19 by FBI agents. She is...
Pediatrician pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-husband
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until...
VDOT postpones I-81 sinkhole repairs again due to inclement weather
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed will decide on rate hikes ‘meeting by meeting’