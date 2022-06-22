Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door

PRINCETON, Ky. (WPSD) – A woman in Kentucky was startled when a 3-foot snake was hanging out in a decoration on her front door.

“It bit me before I ever saw it, but I knew instantly that it did bite me,” Mara Jo Thomas explained.

Thomas raced to the hospital because she didn’t know if it was venomous.

Sgt. Daniel Richardson with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the probability of getting bitten by a venomous snake in western Kentucky is unlikely.

He said it is common for snakes to find somewhere cool to hide to beat the heat.

“It would be hard to keep them away, but you can limit the places they have access to. They’ll find lots of places that you wouldn’t expect them to be in this kind of heat,” Richardson explained.

Thomas said she’s removing the decorations from her front door and will pay extra close attention when she goes outside.

“I’m definitely going to take a double look before I walk outside,” Thomas said.

She posted a photo of the snake on social media, and many people said they believe the reptile was likely a chicken snake.

