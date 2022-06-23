Advertisement

Augusta County leaders to evaluate size, costs of courthouse layout

Augusta County Courthouse
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County voters will decide where they want their courthouse to stand in November.

Before that, there are a few deadlines the county needs to meet. There will be plans detailed evaluating the costs of both options: a courthouse in Staunton and a courthouse in Verona.

Since the cost will be included on the ballot, those evaluations have to be done two months in advance.

“We will actually have those estimates done ahead of time, more than likely they will be in the mid-August range when we will have those completed because we need to get that to the court ahead of that deadline,” said County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said the county was served a show-cause order, and that order has its own deadlines.

“One of the dates that were required for the show cause was last Friday, was to submit the space needs for the courts, which we did. We submitted that in order to kind of tell us how big this building needs to be and what we need for the future,” he said.

County leaders are also meeting with community groups to field questions and explain what the question on the ballot will look like.

