Beltone Mid-Atlantic Raises Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease & Untreated Hearing Loss during month of June

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Hearing Loss Association of America reports that 48 million people across the country have some form of hearing loss, which recent studies show can lead to increased diagnoses of dementia.

“It’s a physical thing where you actually lose brain tissue over time. So if you can picture this, if you have hearing loss and you’re robbing your brain basically of all that activity it’s actually speeding up the onset of dementia such as Alzheimer’s it goes left untreated,” CEO and Owner of Beltone Mid-Atlantic Jordan McMillin said.

McMillin is a certified Hearing Instrument Specialist and sits as a Territorial Governor for the International Hearing Society. He says it’s important for Virginia residents to know the connection between these two issues, as it’s estimated that 8% of dementia cases stem from untreated hearing loss.

“Even if you don’t know if you have hearing loss every adult, especially over the age of 55, should get an annual hearing evaluation and you want to go somewhere reputable that has all of the correct equipment, and trained staff,” McMillin said.

Studies from Johns Hopkins show people wait on average about seven years before seeking treatment for hearing loss. Treatment like hearing aids and other instruments have been shown to delay or decrease symptoms such as balance and memory issues, as well as depression, anxiety, and fall risks.

McMillin and staff at Beltone Mid-Atlantic are encouraging people to schedule these hearing evaluations and potential treatments, as June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

