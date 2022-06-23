Advertisement

Craigsville Funeral Home celebrates new owner, building updates

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Craigsville Funeral Home held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening to celebrate some updates at the facility and new ownership.

Garland Easter III, who has been working at the Craigsville Funeral Home for almost a decade, is taking over for the previous owner John Young.

Easter said the first funeral at the facility was almost 100 years ago in 1924, so the facility was in need of some updates and beautification. The front porch was fixed up, the entire facility was repainted and added new furniture, and Easter said new artwork and photography from local artists have been added to the walls.

As a staple in the Craigsville community for nearly a century, Easter said he plans to carry on business as usual.

“We don’t turn anyone away. We’ve got a reputation in town, you know, even when folks have a hard time affording a funeral or getting things done, we help out,” Easter said. “We do what we can. We give them some kind of service and some kind of way to give those families the last goodbye that they need.”

The Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce stopped by to assist with the ribbon-cutting, then guests were invited to tour the facility to check out the changes.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Photos and videos of the thousands of dead cattle gained traction online, and some believe...
Valley farmer says no conspiracy played a role in mass cattle deaths in Kansas
A recent study found Americans are worse tippers than before the start of the pandemic.
‘You’re taking wages away from people like me’: Local server asks people dining out to tip
The Elkton town council had a packed agenda for its Monday night meeting, among the items...
Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 6-22-22
Overnight Forecast 6-22-22
Craigsville Funeral Home celebrates new owner, building updates
6-22-22
Severe thunderstorm 6-22-22
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1