Craigsville Funeral Home celebrates new owner, building updates

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Craigsville Funeral Home held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening to celebrate some updates at the facility and new ownership.

Garland Easter III, who has been working at the Craigsville Funeral Home for almost a decade, is taking over for the previous owner John Young.

Easter said the first funeral at the facility was almost 100 years ago in 1924, so the facility was in need of some updates and beautification. The front porch was fixed up, the entire facility was repainted and added new furniture, and Easter said new artwork and photography from local artists have been added to the walls.

As a staple in the Craigsville community for nearly a century, Easter said he plans to carry on business as usual.

“We don’t turn anyone away. We’ve got a reputation in town, you know, even when folks have a hard time affording a funeral or getting things done, we help out,” Easter said. “We do what we can. We give them some kind of service and some kind of way to give those families the last goodbye that they need.”

The Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce stopped by to assist with the ribbon-cutting, then guests were invited to tour the facility to check out the changes.

