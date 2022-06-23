Advertisement

Founding Fathers return to TBT

Multiple former James Madison basketball players will compete in The Basketball Tournament...
Multiple former James Madison basketball players will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for Founding Fathers.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple former James Madison basketball players will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for Founding Fathers.

The team features former JMU standouts Joe Posey, Devon Moore, Scooter Renkin, A.J. Davis, Andre Nation, Stuckey Mosley, and Kamiah Smalls to go along with non-JMU players Brandon McLean (Huntington), Desmond Ringer (South Carolina/Mercer), and Cody Ballard (Morehead State/USC Aiken).

Founding Fathers is the No. 5 seed in the West Virginia Regional of TBT and will meet Herd That (Marshall alumni) in the team’s first-round game on Sunday, July 24 at 5 p.m. In 2021, Founding Fathers lost to Sideline Cancer, 80-77, in the first round of the West Virginia Regional.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT Press Release)

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that Founding Fathers, the James Madison University alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field for the second straight summer. Founding Fathers will be competing in the West Virginia Regional at Charleston Coliseum from July 24-27.

Recruiting ramps up for Spotswood's Khalil
