Goose Creek Market offers half off on their gas

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Goose Creek Market teamed up with Holtzman Propane and Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38, about half off the full price.

“What we’re doing is we’re rolling back gas prices to $2.38 which is what it was about 18 months ago so January 2021,” said JC Hernandez, Virginia state director for Americans for Prosperity. “What we’re really trying to do here is we’re really trying to raise the awareness of inflation which is a major issue that we’re hearing from activists and people all across the commonwealth. Thankfully we’ve been able to do this and hopefully show some relief for folks.”

Hernandez adds that they’ve been traveling across the country and have seen a lot of support.

“We’ve seen a ton of enthusiasm across the country and even here,” said Hernandez. “Over the past couple of days, we’ve been hearing from folks, we’ve been hearing from the gas station owner who’s been very generous to have us here and host us today. People have been calling, our phones have been ringing off the hook, so yeah, people have been very excited.”

