Police investigate shooting in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On June 22, 2022 around 6:40 p.m., the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Circle for a report of shots fired.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit determined that a physical altercation between two males, who knew each other, escalated and resulted in one male discharging a single round inside an apartment.

Nobody was injured during the shooting but the male victim did sustain minor injuries from the physical assault. The male suspect, 21-year-old Cyid Justice-Whitelow of Harrisonburg, turned himself into police shortly after the incident. Justice-Whitelow was charged with:

Attempted aggravated malicious wounding (felony)

Discharge a firearm within a building (felony)

Reckless handing of a firearm (misdemeanor)

Assault and battery (misdemeanor)

Justice-Whitelow was held without bond at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail. He will see a judge Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.