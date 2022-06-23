Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Harrisonburg

Justice-Whitelow was held without bond at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail. He will see a judge Thursday.(Harrisonburg Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On June 22, 2022 around 6:40 p.m., the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Circle for a report of shots fired. 

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit determined that a physical altercation between two males, who knew each other, escalated and resulted in one male discharging a single round inside an apartment. 

Nobody was injured during the shooting but the male victim did sustain minor injuries from the physical assault. The male suspect, 21-year-old Cyid Justice-Whitelow of Harrisonburg, turned himself into police shortly after the incident. Justice-Whitelow was charged with:

  • Attempted aggravated malicious wounding (felony)
  • Discharge a firearm within a building (felony)
  • Reckless handing of a firearm (misdemeanor)
  • Assault and battery (misdemeanor)

Justice-Whitelow was held without bond at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail.  He will see a judge Thursday.

