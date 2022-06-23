Advertisement

Power outages in Page County from overnight storm

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has reported power outages, affecting over 600 members across Page County due to storms from late Wednesday night and early into Thursday morning.

SVEC officials said in a statement crews from the counties of Augusta and Rockingham were moved to assist to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

