Route 604 Truss Bridge closed for repairs in Page County

The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the truss bridge on Route 604 (Horseshoe...
The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the truss bridge on Route 604 (Horseshoe Road) over Naked Creek for repairs.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the truss bridge on Route 604 (Horseshoe Road) over Naked Creek for repairs. 

This location is in Page County and is just north of the Route 604 (Horseshoe Road) intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road).

Motorists can head east on Route 609, and turn left onto Route 604 (Loop Road). Loop Road becomes Horseshoe Road.

The bridge will remain closed for approximately one week while repairs are finalized. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information are available here.

