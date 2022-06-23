Staunton PD charges 3 involved in shooting

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On June 22, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Staunton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired from one vehicle at another vehicle on Statler Blvd. in the area of New Hope Rd.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community as a result of this incident.

23-year-old Martha A. Wells of Lyndhurst was arrested and charged with one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, one count of shooting from a vehicle, one count of brandishing a firearm, and one count of reckless handling of a firearm. Wells is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

19-year-old Brandon G. Stringham of Raphine was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. Stringham was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

18-year-old Bryon R. Randolph of Staunton was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. Randolph is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.