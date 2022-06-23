Advertisement

UVA Health being honored for supporting LGBTQ+ patients, team members

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Three UVA Health hospitals are being recognized with the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for their equitable treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer patients, visitors, and team members.

“Sometimes, we’re meeting individuals at their most vulnerable moments. Maybe they don’t feel their strongest, they’re coming into an environment that can be intimidating, and so for us to really authentically be welcoming of everyone from every domain of life and background that they come from, doesn’t matter if you’re older, doesn’t matter based on your race or ethnicity,” UVA Health Chief Diversity & Community Engagement Officer Doctor Tracy M. Downs said. “We want to make you feel welcome and do our very best to provide great care and also to be respectful of each individual.”

The University of Virginia Medical Center, UVA Prince William Medical Center, and UVA Haymarket Medical Center have received a score of 100, the best possible rating, in the foundation’s 2022 Healthcare Equality Index.

“This is an important recognition for us to be seen as an a national leader for LGBTQ+ care,” Downs said.

Downs says staff members at UVA Health are trained on how to interact with different patients.

“When new employees or teammates come on board - and it doesn’t really matter if you’re doing a summer internship or you run the place, so to speak - we go through training to help us know how to interact across differences. So they’re very intentional, and they help all of us,” Downs said. “At the end of the day, we want to be a welcoming and caring environment that delivers great healthcare to our community.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Averianna May
‘She took a piece of just about everybody’: Valley family mourning the loss of two-year-old
Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old
The City of Harrisonburg has contracted to purchase 3.72 acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot...
City of Harrisonburg purchases permanent homeless shelter property
6-22-22
Wednesday storms led to some damage but also some spooky, ominous clouds

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,085 Thursday
The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the truss bridge on Route 604 (Horseshoe...
Route 604 Truss Bridge closed for repairs in Page County
The Hearing Loss Association of America reports that 48 million people across the country have...
Beltone Mid-Atlantic Raises Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease & Untreated Hearing Loss during month of June
Justice-Whitelow was held without bond at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail. He will...
Police investigate shooting in Harrisonburg
Westover Pool is facing a shortage of its own and has to decrease pool occupancy from 450 to...
Harrisonburg’s Westover Pool feeling impact of nationwide lifeguard shortage