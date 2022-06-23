VDOT Staunton District Crews will focus on storm cleanup for next few weeks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will perform storm cleanup operations over the next three to four weeks.

A storm in the Lexington Residency, which covers Bath, Highland, Allegany and Rockbridge counties, came through the area on June 17 with straight-line winds, causing downed trees and debris on some roads.

A storm on June 22 caused downed trees, debris, and some flooding in the Harrisonburg Residency counties of Rockingham and Page, with lesser impacts in Augusta County. More debris and trees came down along with some flooding in the Edinburg Residency which covers Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through these areas and be alert for slow-moving vehicles and work crews throughout the area.

All work is weather permitting. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available here.

