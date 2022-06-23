Advertisement

Wednesday storms led to some damage but also some spooky, ominous clouds

6-22-22
6-22-22(whsv)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you were looking for rain and storms, Wednesday was your day. While the afternoon and early evening storms were not widespread, the cold front later in the evening looks to have given most everyone in our area at least some rain.

Wednesday afternoon an isolated storm popped up around Mathias. We sent a notification out on the WHSV weather app before this storm had a severe thunderstorm warnings on to let you know this was intensifying quickly and would likely go severe.

Severe thunderstorm led to damage in Rockingham County on Wednesday

The damage from the one severe cell this afternoon was concentrated to the Broadway/Mayland area. In fact this storm split, the right storm continued the strength and the left one fizzled toward Harrisonburg.

Most of the damage was down trees but a metal roof did come off a home. According to the homeowner there were men working on the roof when the storm came through. They are all okay.

A few other reports of trees down in Luray and in Woodstock, as well as Shenandoah. We always appreciate your storm reports and pass those on to the National Weather Service. A reminder when reporting damage to please include a location.

A 62 mph gust was recorded at Big Meadows at the Shenandoah National Park!

Check out this shelf cloud coming through Luray

And this shelf cloud coming into Harrisonburg. I can honestly saw I’ve never seen a shelf cloud move from east to west across the area. Certainly a slightly unusual storm motion. This made downtown Harrisonburg look like Independence Day at one point.

A second batch of rain and storms moved through associated with the cold front.

Some areas picked up some much needed rainfall. These are rainfall totals as of 10:45 pm Wednesday. Keep in mind rain is still falling

TOWNRAINFALLTOWNRAINFALLTOWNRAINFALL
WOODSTOCK (SEVEN BENDS)2.56″MATHIAS1.20″FRANKLIN0.71″
STANLEY2.08″BROADWAY0.93″HARRISONBURG0.63″
NEW MARKET1.26″WEYERS CAVE0.79″PETERSBURG0.58″
WAYNESBORO1.21″ELKTON0.72″BRIDGEWATER0.43″

VIEWER PHOTOS

Some amazing photos have been sent in tonight. There have been a lot of SLC’s (scary looking cloud). And yet that’s a real thing. Check out the lighting strike to this tree in Hardy County.

