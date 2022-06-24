Augusta County to welcome SROs to every school, bring in additional safety equipment

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County leaders, after speaking with school and safety officials, have cleared the way for additional funding for school safety measures.

School resource officer positions have been created for every school in the county. On top of that, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will receive equipment to help manage school safety. That equipment will be purchased with $250,000 worth of ARPA funds.

Augusta County Schools Superintendent Eric Bond said getting an SRO in every school has been a longtime goal. County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the officers may not be in the school by fall.

“While the positions have been approved, whether they get filled and folks get in the position in time, certainly it will be a stretch by next school year to have them in place,” Fitzgerald said.

Now that the positions have been created, the hiring process will start.

