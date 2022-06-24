Advertisement

Augusta County to welcome SROs to every school, bring in additional safety equipment

Augusta County leaders, after speaking with school and safety officials, have cleared the way...
Augusta County leaders, after speaking with school and safety officials, have cleared the way for additional funding for school safety measures.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County leaders, after speaking with school and safety officials, have cleared the way for additional funding for school safety measures.

School resource officer positions have been created for every school in the county. On top of that, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will receive equipment to help manage school safety. That equipment will be purchased with $250,000 worth of ARPA funds.

Augusta County Schools Superintendent Eric Bond said getting an SRO in every school has been a longtime goal. County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the officers may not be in the school by fall.

“While the positions have been approved, whether they get filled and folks get in the position in time, certainly it will be a stretch by next school year to have them in place,” Fitzgerald said.

Now that the positions have been created, the hiring process will start.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Averianna May
‘She took a piece of just about everybody’: Valley family mourning the loss of two-year-old
Goose Creek Market teamed up with Holtzman Propane and Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at...
Goose Creek Market offers half off on their gas
6-22-22
Wednesday storms led to some damage but also some spooky, ominous clouds
From left to right: Martha A. Wells, Brandon G. Stringham, Bryon R. Randolph
Staunton PD charges 3 involved in shooting
Kelly Bergh Dove, 20, vanished while working at the Imperial Gas Station in Harrisonburg around...
Suspect list narrowed down in 1982 disappearance of Kelly Bergh Dove

Latest News

Town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center.
Town of Shenandoah opens new Welcome Center and museum
What does Roe’s overruling mean for Virginia?
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Ralph
Air3 balls out over Ralph Sampson Park