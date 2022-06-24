Hot and humid weekend

FRIDAY: More sun in the afternoon. Warm but not humid with temperatures rising into the mid 80s. A warm and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mainly clear with a few passing clouds. Mild overnight with lows in the low 60s. Some patchy haze across the area. However some fog is more so expected in low valleys and along the rivers. This may even be dense fog in areas like Page county and Fort Valley.

SATURDAY: Haze and fog to start- that will give way to sunshine. Warm and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some passing clouds throughout the day and very warm. Slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and before sunset. Coverage will be limited so many areas stay dry. A few clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 80s. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy haze.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Another very warm day and more humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds increase into the afternoon. A few afternoon storms, these will be scattered in nature and non severe. These storms can be slow moving so where there is a storm, locally heavy rainfall. Staying warm for the evening with a few storms, not widespread and temperatures in the 80s. Warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Very muggy night.

MONDAY: Staying cloudy for the day and rising into the 70s with showers. IT will be very muggy for the day ahead of a cold front. Showers continue through the morning and will start to end from west to east from around noon into the early afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid 70s. Then drying out later in the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. Humidity decreasing into the evening behind the front. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s but it should start to feel more comfortable as the humidity decreases. Refreshing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine to start and warm with temperatures in the 60s. A few passing clouds for the day and feeling warm but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and warm, not a humid day. Beautiful summer day with highs around 80. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A warm day with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and mild overnight with lows around 60.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.