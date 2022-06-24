Independence Day fireworks announced in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) announced its festive fireworks show is coming back this Independence Day Weekend.

It’s happening Saturday, July 2 at 9:15 p.m.

Recommended viewing locations include:

Turner Pavilion and Park, 228 S. Liberty St

Food Maxx International Market, 924 W. Market St.

JMU Memorial Hall Parking Lots, 395 S. High St.

Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.

Westside Baptist Church, 715 W. Wolfe St.

Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garber’s Church Rd.

Support from the City of Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg Electric Commission, InterChange, Harrisonburg Radio Group, Blue Ridge Insurance Services, Inc., and iHeartRadio made the show possible.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t offer fireworks during the last July 4th weekends since they are a community favorite and that all but two of our events had to be canceled during 2020 and 2021,” says Andrea Dono, HDR’s executive director. “We are excited to host fireworks again in addition to our full calendar of events this year to boost quality of life and community pride.”

The 2022 Downtown Harrisonburg annual event lineup includes:

Independence Day Fireworks – July 2

Block Party in the ‘Burg – August 27

Skeleton Fest – October 15

Veterans Day Parade – November 6

Winter Wonderfest featuring the holiday parade and Cookie Tour – December 3

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.