Town of Shenandoah opens new Welcome Center and museum

Town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center.
Town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center.(whsv)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, the Town of Shenandoah decided to boost its tourism efforts and create a new space to welcome its visitors and house 200 years of history.

“One will be town memorabilia, one will be railroad memorabilia, we have military and we have a reference room which can be used for family research genealogy research, town history,” Museum Curator Joyce Fluharty said.

Many of the items in the museum were moved from their previous showcase location at Town Hall, while others have been donated, including complete histories of local families and photos.

The Economic Development and Tourism Director for Page County said the space emphasizes the history of Shenandoah and what it has to offer and hopes to see it succeed as seen in other towns in the area.

“Luray has had that and Luray has grown significantly in tourism in the last 20-plus years, and I think a lot of that is attributed to the fact they have a visitor’s center where people that are visiting here can come and connect with a person,” Page County Economic Development and Tourism Director Nina Fox said.

The Town of Shenandoah Welcome Center and Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, click here.

