Blue Ridge Abortion Fund handles Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Fuller said the next few months will be a “waiting and seeing time” as states begin working on the laws they will implement.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Friday morning the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Coming off that decision, abortion funds and clinics now must prepare for how states will handle the laws from now on.

Tannis Fuller, the executive director at Blue Ridge Abortion Fund, said abortions remain legal in Virginia right now and for the foreseeable future, however, that all depends on what laws Governor Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly pass in the coming months.

The Blue Ridge Abortion Fund is a grassroots organization that provides financial and logistical support to Virginians and people traveling to Virginia for abortion care.

A spokesperson for Governor Youngkin confirmed today that he will seek a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

“I think the decision doesn’t have an immediate impact on Virginia aside from the Governor capitalizing on that a little this morning,” Tannis Fuller, executive director for Bue Ridge Abortion Fund said. “He announced his intention to introduce a bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks, but today abortion remains legal in Virginia.”

For now, abortion rights activists believe Virginia might become a safe haven for people in surrounding states who have trigger laws, which are laws that have immediately taken effect now that a right to an abortion is no longer constitutionally protected.

”We say that abortion bans everywhere impact abortion bans everywhere because we know that people who live in a state that will no longer have access to abortion, those folks are still going to get abortions,” Fuller said.

Fuller said people are already used to traveling for abortion care.

”We expect to see patients traveling to Virginia for their care and as per our mission we will support those patients,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the next few months will be a “waiting and seeing time” as states begin working on the laws they will implement.

Fuller mentioned if you want to get involved find places like the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund which are already doing the work and volunteer to donate if you can.

