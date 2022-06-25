Elkton town council member gives insight to why town manager was fired Monday

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Elkton Town Council voted 4-2 to fire town manager Greg Lunsford.

After his firing, the town shut down the town hall and the community center for the remainder of the week. Town Council member Phillip “Rick” Workman, who was one of the two no votes on Monday spoke to WHSV about Monday’s decision.

Workman said the firing of Lunsford was ultimately over moving pool tables at the community center.

”The root cause of him being fired and the budget being not passed and later it was passed when they saw the problems it created was retaliation against the town manager for moving the pool tables, in my opinion,” Workman said.

However, there was a reason for moving the pool tables.

“Eight various harassment complaints filed with the town manager and the community center director against the pool players,” Workman said.

Workman said he voted no to the firing of town manager Lunsford because nothing has yet been proven.

“My main concern was it was an allegation made and it was no verification whatsoever and anybody can make an allegation,” Workman said. “To fire the town manager and out the town in turmoil without verifying it was just a bad move.”

Workman said there were other things besides firing that could have happened.

“There’s all kinds of things you can do like suspend someone pending verification,” Workman said.

Right now, the town including Mayor Josh Gooden is working on a plan to move forward. Workman said they are trying to finalize the distribution of work from this point forward.

As for the town buildings, Elkton Town Hall reopened Friday and the Elkton Community Center is set to reopen on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.